GRAPHIC-Dashboard of Japanese stocks with a stake in Olympics' success

March 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks banking on the success of the Olympics this year are taking a hit as the rapid spread of coronavirus is threatening a cancellation of the world's biggest sporting tournament.

Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Friday they were moving ahead with preparations to hold "safe and secure" Games on schedule, after U.S. President Donald Trump said officials should consider delaying the event for one year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has sought to squash speculation that the event, which has cost it at least $12 billion in preparations and attracted more than $3 billion in domestic sponsorships, could be cancelled or postponed as the coronavirus cases grow worldwide, including in Japan.

The following charts show how market prices and valuations of these firms have changed in the past couple of months.

Japan domestic sponsors' price performancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cTGpML

Japan's Olympics-involved stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/339cJ9S

Valuations of Olympics-involved stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/39MCm2H

Analyst revisions over the past two monthshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2wP43JL

Olympics-involved stocks vs Broader indexeshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2TWfbwh

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Shailesh Kuber)

