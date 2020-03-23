GRAPHIC-Dashboard of Japan stocks with a stake in successful Tokyo Olympics

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

March 23 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks banking on the success of the Olympics this year surged on Monday, after sharp falls in prior weeks, bolstered by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC's) comments that it was looking to delay but not cancel the Tokyo Games.

Shares of travel agent H.I.S. Co Ltd 9603.T and audio and visuals firm Hibino Corp 2469.T rose more than 10% each, while advertising firm Dentsu Group 4324.T and sportswear maker Asics Corp 7936.T added over 5% each.

The IOC is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the Tokyo 2020 Games - including a possible postponement - as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.

Japan's Olympics-related shares have slumped this year on worries the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the world would jeopardise the event, slated to begin in late July.

More than 14,000 people have died globally since the coronavirus outbreak began in China late last year. As of Monday morning, Japan had 49 deaths and 1,813 infections.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said for the first time that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if they cannot be held in their "complete form" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising firm Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc 2433.T and sporting goods maker Mizuno Corp 8022.T each rose about 3% on Monday.

The following charts show how market prices and valuations of these firms have changed over the past couple of months.

Weekly performance of Japanese companies directly involved in Olympics 2020https://reut.rs/2WAUoRD

Change in P/E ratios of Olympics-involved stockshttps://reut.rs/2xjZB5K

Percentage change in 2020 consensus earnings estimateshttps://reut.rs/33Irh0j

Weekly performance of some domestic sponsors of the tournamenthttps://reut.rs/3bd4kF4

Index comparisonhttps://reut.rs/2Jamuv8

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com; +91(080) 67496197;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.