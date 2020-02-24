GRAPHIC-Coronavirus sparks deepest S&P 500 drop since early 2018
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 suffered its worst day in two years on Monday as a surge in coronavirus cases outside China rattled investors already worried about valuations following recent record highs.
The S&P 500's 3.35% slump was the leading U.S. stock index's deepest one-day loss since February 2018, when Wall Street was in a correction.
The fear in Monday's session came after investors in recent months often downplayed the overall risk related to the new coronavirus. Monday's drop wiped out all of the S&P 500's gains for 2020.
"With stock prices and valuations still near cycle highs, the risk of a worsening virus outbreak has not been priced into the market to a great extent," Truist/SunTrust Advisory Chief Market Strategist Keith Lerner wrote in a client note.
S&P 500 sector indexes are mostly still close to their record highs, with the exception of energy .SPNY. The S&P information technology index .SPLRCT tumbled 4.2% on Monday, slammed by losses for chipmakers and Apple AAPL.O, which rely more than most other U.S. companies on China. The information technology index is down over 7% from its record high on Feb 19, but remains up almost 4% in 2020.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX has fallen 9% from its record high last week.
Increased fears that the coronavirus could become a pandemic led to a spike in the number of listings on the New York Stock Exchange hitting 52-week lows. At 503, Monday saw the greatest number of new lows in a session since last August. At the same time, the number of stocks hitting 52-week highs shrank to 278 from over 400 on Friday.
