GRAPHIC-Coronavirus and the global economy

June 2 (Reuters) - The novel coronavirus has disrupted the global economy to an extent never seen before. The shutdowns imposed to slow its spread have sent economic output crashing, caused financial market panic and curtailed travel, leisure and social life more severely than many wars have.

How long will it take for the world's economies to return to anything close to their pre-pandemic state?

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3cg7OXF in an external browser for a Reuters interactive on eight broad indicators that may offer some clues.

(Reporting by Mark John and Matthew Weber)

((tiffany.wu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6000;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.