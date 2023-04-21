GRAPHIC-Copper prices shackled by sluggish demand

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Sluggish economic growth and demand in top consumer China is expected to sustain the headwinds facing copper demand and prices that have struggled to maintain the momentum of earlier this year.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hit a seven-month high of $9,550.50 a tonne in January after China removed its strict COVID curbs, but prices of the metal used in power and construction have since retreated to less than $9,000 a tonne.

"The bullish scenario that markets appeared to be pricing in during early January, is looking increasingly less likely to materialise, with Chinese indicators pointing to a mixed recovery," said Macquarie analyst Alice Fox.

The lagged effects of monetary policy in Europe and a "cyclically challenging" outlook in the United States have also undermined copper prices, she added.

Around the world, surveys of manufacturing purchasing managers suggest weak demand for industrial metals.

China's Caixin/S&P manufacturing PMI fell to 50.0 in March, down from 51.6 in February. The new export orders sub-index - a gauge of demand - fell to 49.0 after briefly swinging above 50 in February.

A 19% drop in China's March copper imports also suggested deterioration.

Subdued physical demand in China can be seen in the copper premiums SMM-CUYP-CN over benchmark prices. Premiums are down 27% since the start of 2023 at $27.5 a tonne.

Copper has been supported by historically low inventories in LME-approved warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL. At 51,850 tonnes, they are near their lowest since 2005.

But in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH, the drawdown slowed in April.

"While copper rallied when China's government opened the economy in December, upside has subsided as fundamentals on the physical market need to catch up," said Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer.

Rising production in Latin America will also boost supplies.

Canada's Teck Resources TECKb.TO produced the first bulk copper concentrate at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project in Chile.

In Peru, the government expects copper production to increase by 15% in 2023 after recent protests disrupted output.

Resolution to a dispute over royalties between China's CMOC 603993.SS and the Democratic Republic of Congo's state-miner Gecamines is likely to bring a resumption to CMOC copper exports, adding to market supply.

