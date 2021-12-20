GRAPHIC-Consumers scrambling for tin to prolong record high prices

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tight tin supplies due to seasonal and COVID disruptions, historically low stocks and robust demand are expected to help buoy prices of the metal near record highs.

Tin CMSN3 prices on the London Metal Exchange have doubled this year, hitting a record high of $40,680 a tonne last month as consumers scrambled for supplies of the soldering metal, used for semiconductors.

World Semiconductor Trade Statistic expects global demand for semiconductor to grow 25.6% this year and 8.8% next year taking the market to $601 billion.

The International Tin Association (ITA) expects the tin market deficit, the difference between tin production and consumption at 18,000 tonnes.

Taking into account stock draws the deficit is still likely to be 9,000 tonnes in a global market the ITA estimates at 380,000 tonnes this year.

"Seasonal rains in Indonesia around this time of year normally mean lower production," said James Willoughby, analyst at the ITA.

COVID disruptions include a closed border with Myanmar, which halted tin concentrate imports to China and production cuts at Malaysia Smelting Corp.

"To escape structural deficits and total depletion of above ground global stocks will require brownfield expansions or the emergence of new sources of supply that are not currently in the balance," Macquarie analysts said in a note.

Tin stocks in LME registered warehouses at 1,755 tonnes have climbed in recent weeks, but they are still at historical lows.

Worries about tin supplies on the LME market have created a hefty premium or backwardation for metal for nearby delivery CMSN0-3 since the start of the year.

"There is no evidence to suggest there will be any major easing of the tin supply situation in the near term," said Tom Mulqueen, an analyst at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Shipping disruptions have also meant a large premium for tin on the physical market, paid above the LME benchmark contract particularly for consumers in the United States and Europe.

"Solders, important in electronics, are the single most important sector for tin demand, suggesting tin is one of the MIFTs -- metals important for future technologies," said BoA Securities analyst Michael Widmer.

"Digging a bit deeper, and picking just one sector driving de-carbonisation, the solar modules joined to panels are connected through a ribbon, which usually comprise of a copper core covered in a layer of tin solder."

