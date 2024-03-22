GRAPHIC-Congo overtakes Peru on copper output, still behind on exports

By Marco Aquino and Felix Njini

LIMA/JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of the Congo overtook Peru as the world's second largest copper producer in 2023, though it still lags the South American country in exports, official data from both nations show.

Congo produced about 2.84 million tons of copper last year, the country's central bank reported. Peru'soutput was 2.76 million tons, the Andean country's mining and energy ministry said.

Congo has been reeling in Peru's No. 2 copper spot over recent years, with flagging mining investment in Peru linked to red tape and recent political turmoil and protests. Chile remains the distant top producer of the red metal.

Peru, however, is hanging onto its lead over Congo on copper exports. Peru exported some 2.95 million tons of the metal last year, more than its annual production due to sales of stocks held over from previous years.

Rómulo Mucho, Peru's minister of energy and mines, said in early March he expected copper production to increase to 3 million tons in 2024. The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peru's Andes are home to major mining firms including Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N, MMG Ltd 1208.HK, BHP BHP.AX, Glencore GLEN.L, Teck Resources TECKb.TO, Japan's Mitsubishi 8058.T, and Southern Copper of Grupo México GMEXICOB.MX.

Congo out coppers Peru https://tmsnrt.rs/3RhwFlS

Congo out coppers Peru (Interactive) https://tmsnrt.rs/44LABOV

Copper exports: Congo reels in Peru https://tmsnrt.rs/3MNpEFN

Copper exports: Congo reels in Peru (Interactive) https://tmsnrt.rs/3Cbka2s

(Reporting by Marco Aquino in Lima and Felix Njini; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Richard Chang)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.