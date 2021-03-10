GRAPHIC-Commodity price surge leaves emerging currencies adrift

US Markets
    By Karin Strohecker and Saikat Chatterjee
    LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Talk of a commodities "super
cycle" and gains in prices from iron to copper have brightened
the outlook for resource-linked currencies, but the tide hasn't
lifted all boats, with emerging market currencies struggling to
keep up with developed peers. 
    Emerging currencies have been at the sharp end of a recent
rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which sparked a shakeout across
global markets.  
    Below are four charts showing the connection between
commodities and currencies and how current moves compare to
previous episodes. 
    
    1/ TAKING STOCK 
    Commodities from oil and iron ore to coal and copper play a
crucial role in determining the future outlook for currencies
like Russia's rouble and South Africa's rand.
    After they hit troughs in 2020, gains have been
eye-watering: oil prices have more than tripled since the
Saudi-Russian crude war saw prices drop below $20 per barrel. 
    But a mix of slower vaccination rollouts, fading growth
prospects, rising debt burdens and geopolitical tensions have
hamstrung currencies across many emerging markets. 
    "That's just simply a reflection of the fact that domestic
risks, and risk to the pace of domestic recovery in those EM
commodity currencies are greater," said Aaron Hurd, senior
currency portfolio manager at State Street Global Markets.
    "You're in with domestic risks, and I'm specifically
referring to fiscal risks, and debt levels are much higher." 
    
    
    
    2/SUPER CYCLES PAST AND PRESENT
    Compared to previous super cycles, emerging commodity
currencies have got off to a markedly slower start, found Morgan
Stanley.
    In the commodity rebound immediately following the 2008
global financial crisis, and after rallies starting in late
2010, 2014 and 2015, the recovery phases lasted around 21 weeks.
    In each case, an average 15% rise in commodity prices
resulted in global commodity currencies rallying around 7%-8%
against the dollar and emerging commodity currencies rising by
1%-4% depending on the region.
    "At the 21-week stage in the current cycle, commodity prices
were also up around 15% but with a far more subdued performance
from global FX," said Morgan Stanley's James Lord, citing
smaller yields, weaker growth and worsening debt sustainability
as reasons for the underperformance. 
    "EM currencies in particular were barely off the floor."
    
    
    3/SHIFTING POSITIONS
    Positioning data shows investors pulled back from emerging
market currencies in recent weeks. Following EM euphoria at the
start of 2021, many big banks including Morgan Stanley and
JPMorgan have switched to a more cautious stance. [nL8N2L6362]
    While overall dollar positions show a large short bet of $29
billion, a look below the surface reveals a big difference in
positions. 
    For example, hedge funds are holding their biggest short bet
in four months against the Brazilian real <BRL=> while net long
bets on the Australian dollar <AUD-> are at a five-month high.
    
     

    4/REER BUFFERS
    However, comparing currencies to average real effective
exchange rates over the past five years, emerging commodity
currencies are more undervalued than G10 peers, said Francesco
Pasole, FX strategist at ING.
    "The relatively attractive valuation is one of the factors
that makes EM currencies (including the commodity segment) less
vulnerable to the rise in U.S. Treasury yields compared to the
pre-2013 'taper tantrum' state of affairs," Pasole said.    
    
    
    
    

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
G10 and EM commodities currencies    https://tmsnrt.rs/3v5Do4V
currencies and commodities    https://tmsnrt.rs/3kZkPKX
USD index and positions    https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ozhu9B
Commodity currencies REER    https://tmsnrt.rs/3ve4Iya
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing
by Catherine Evans)
Keywords: EMERGING FX/COMMODITIES (GRAPHIC)

