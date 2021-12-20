GRAPHIC-Commodities outperform in 2021 though gold loses its lustre

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Commodities outperformed other assets this year as a recovery from the pandemic boosted demand though gold's poor showing dented investor appetite.

Heading into 2022, commodities, which often perform well late in economic cycles, are due to remain competitive with equities as global growth extends its upward trek, analysts said.

"We like both equities and commodities and we have an overweight view for both in 2022. It's hard to say which one will do better," said Koen Straetmans, senior multi-asset strategist with NN Investment Partners in the Netherlands, which had 298 billion euros ($336 billion) under management at end September.

The S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index .GSCITR index has surged 35% this year, trumping the U.S. equity index S&P 500 .SPX for the first time in a decade.

The S&P 500 has gained 23%, the dollar index =USD has added 7% while U.S. benchmark 10-year treasury bonds US10YT=RR are down 3%.

In commodities, coffee KCc1 has been a standout, rocketing 84%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil CLc1 has surged 40%, copper CMCU3 has added 21% while gold XAU= has fallen, sliding 5%, partly due to expectations of interest rate rises.

Gold is a top focus among general investors and its erosion after gaining 25% in 2020 has hit flows into investment vehicles.

U.S. exchange traded funds (ETFs) in commodities have seen net outflows of $5.5 billion this year after inflows of $41 billion in 2020, Morgan Stanley data showed.

In 2022, top commodity consumer China is due to see weaker growth, but the government is likely to balance a crisis in the property sector with moderate stimulus, analysts said.

Next year, as logistics disruptions ease, global commodity demand should be robust as industry catches up with restocking, but this may be offset by more plentiful supply of many raw materials.

"There will also be a number of macro headwinds, which should limit further upside for the commodities complex," ING analysts said in a note.

