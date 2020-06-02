GRAPHIC-Chinese lead balloons: How long before the rally pops?

Repeats item issued late Tuesday

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - A rally in Chinese lead prices buoyed by a supply shortage could soon come to an end amid a weak demand recovery and a rebound in domestic supplies.

The most active lead contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SPBcv1 jumped to more than a four-month high on Tuesday at 14,620 yuan ($2,059.18) a tonne due to a lack of scrap lead caused by lockdowns in China to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Lead inventories in ShFE warehouses PB-STX-SGH fell to their lowest in more than 1-1/2 years on May 8, but have risen for three straight weeks since, albeit at a marginal rate.

"Stocks are still very low. As some secondary lead smelters cut production in Guizhou due to environmental inspections, lead supply remains somewhat tight," said CRU Group analyst Dina Yu.

Lead is now the second best performer among all ShFE base metals, and the speculative net short in ShFE lead tightened to 2.3% of open interest on Monday, the lowest since Oct. 24, Marex Spectron data showed.

However, on the LME, it is the second worst performer, falling 13% year to date.

"LME is just incredibly weak," said a Singapore-based lead trader.

That widens the spread with ShFE prices and increases the chance of an import arbitrage profit.

"If the (Chinese) prices continue to rise, the import of refined lead (into China) is likely to increase, exerting pressure on the prices," CRU's Yu said.

Meanwhile, a Chinese demand recovery post-lockdown could soon lose steam. Unlike other base metals which benefited from the Chinese government's stimulus programmes in infrastructure, lead is mainly used in making electric bikes and car batteries.

"There is still no improvement seen on the demand side yet. There seems to be no stimulus policy on the e-bike sector," Yu said.

($1 = 7.0999 yuan)

Lead futures prices are the second best on the Shanghai Futures Exchangehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eIjaFy

Low lead inventories in China have been supporting prices, but not for longerhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XQpljP

Widening spread of ShFE over LME lead prices could lead to imported metalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2ZXiRm0

SHFE spec net short in SHFE lead fell to 2.3% of Open Interest yesterdayhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eTrjHl

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by David Evans)

