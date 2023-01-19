GRAPHIC-Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023-Refinitiv data

By Gaurav Dogra

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese companies are expected to report their highest earnings growth in five years, Refinitiv data shows, as economic reopening after COVID lockdowns and accommodative monetary policy raise hopes for higher profits.

According to Refinitiv IBES data, China's large and mid-cap companies' profits are seen rising 16.2% in 2023, the fastest growth since 2017. The analysis is based on 1,164 companies with a market capitalisation of at least $1 billion.

Optimism has risen after China reopened following three years of maintaining a strict zero-COVID policy and Beijing pledged additional policy support to boost the ailing domestic economy.

Herald van der Linde, head of the equity strategy at HSBC, said the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and support from the property market would boost the outlook for consumer and travel-related sectors in mainland China.

The Reuters analysis showed utilities, consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors are expected to lead growth with their estimated profit growth of 34.5%, 33.5% and 27.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the tech sector is expected to see earnings growth of 27% compared with 9.4% in 2022 while the property sector would witness 9.4% higher profits after a 4.9% drop last year.

E-commerce company JD.com 9618.HK and technology infrastructure and marketing platforms provider Alibaba Group BABA.N are expected to report profit growth of 28.8% and 18.3%, respectively.

Profits of tech giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK are expected to rise abbout 19% this year after a slump in 2022.

China's video game regulator lifted many curbs for the industry and granted multiple publishing licences to Tencent's games for domestic release last month.

"We expect China to outperform Asia ex-Japan due to its faster-than-anticipated reopening, continuing domestic policy support, and potential for stronger earnings growth," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note this month.

Net income growth for China based companieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GxRAdE

Breakdown by sector for Chinese companies' net income growthhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vSPLTo

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Tomasz Janowski)

