GRAPHIC-China's holiday-skipping factories give copper bullish start to Year of the Ox

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Instead or increasing, as they usually do in the run up to the Lunar New Year, copper inventories in China have dropped to near decade lows on robust demand from factories that are maintaining high operating rates over the usually slow holiday period.

Copper demand in China, the world's top metal consumer, typically softens as businesses close for the week-long Spring Festival, which starts on Feb. 11 and ushers in the Year of the Ox.

But with migrant workers largely heeding Beijing's call to avoid travel this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus, factories with strong order books have shortened planned shutdowns and are hoarding copper for their own use as visible exchange stocks dwindle.

Refined copper inventories in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH were at 68,588 tonnes on Feb. 5, near their lowest since 2011 after brisk manufacturing orders chewed through metal stockpiles in late 2020.

"Most of our plants in China have no more than two days holiday this Chinese New Year," said a source with a major copper tube manufacturer, adding some were not stopping at all.

The manufacturer, which supplies the air conditioning industry, will increase purchases of copper cathodes - a basic form of copper used to make tubes and rods, "by 20% compared to a normal year," the source added, declining to be identified as the information was not public.

"We think the peak season will be earlier this year," the person said, adding that orders should be good in the coming months because air conditioning plants need to stock up for summer sales.

Makers of semi-fabricated copper products "have increased their stocks of raw materials before the holiday to almost double the normal level," said Shanghai-based copper analyst He Tianyu of consultancy CRU Group.

WAVES OF DISRUPTION

Already-tight cathode supply was exacerbated by disruption in top copper producer Chile, where high waves delayed shipments to China, which usually take 35-40 days, for most of January. . A tight global shipping container market also impacted shipments.

Premiums to import cathodes from bonded warehouses into China SMM-CUYP-CN have surged 59% since November to six-month highs of $73 a tonne, underscoring strong demand for physical metal.

"Export-oriented manufacturers have taken up pretty strong order books for the next one to three months," said Citi commodities strategist Tracy Liao.

"Some ... are so under-hedged on their raw materials that they step in for some purchases ahead of Chinese New Year. This is something that we haven't seen for a few years," she added.

Shipments from Chile have now resumed, meaning shortages should ease, but with copper prices also at multi-year highs in Europe and the United States, imports and drawdowns on bonded inventories won't come cheap.

"If the Chinese need copper they will have to pay for it. I'm bullish for March and ahead," said a Chilean copper supplier, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Chinese copper demand will be even stronger in the second quarter, supported by solid home appliance orders and more construction activity, CRU's He said.

"If we're only talking fundamentally, the price will definitely go up," He added.

