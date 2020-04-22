Companies
DAL

GRAPHIC-Cash is king as U.S. quarterly reporting season gains steam

Contributor
Noel Randewich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

As the U.S. quarterly earnings season picks up steam this week, investors are getting a glimpse of how companies are weathering the coronavirus outbreak, including the strength of their balance sheets.

By Noel Randewich

April 22 (Reuters) - As the U.S. quarterly earnings season picks up steam this week, investors are getting a glimpse of how companies are weathering the coronavirus outbreak, including the strength of their balance sheets.

With little clarity on when the U.S. economy will reopen, companies of all sizes have been bracing for months of limited revenues. Several corporations have reduced or suspended their dividends, slowed capital spending and cut jobs and wages to save money.

Companies have also raced to raise as much credit as possible and preserve liquidity. Delta Air Lines DAL.N said in its report on Wednesday that it had raised $5.4 billion of capital since early March.

The following graphic shows companies reporting in the week of April 20, along with their cash and short-term investments in recent quarters.

Who's got cash? IMAGEhttps://reut.rs/3bsXtrC

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL KO HCA SNAP T IBM LMT CMG

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular