GRAPHIC - BoE/Fed negative rate bets diverge further

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - The most striking feature has been the way in which market bets on negative rates have diverged between the BoE and Fed. Concerns over a hard-Brexit have only helped to accelerate this divergence, which really became evident from the start of July, with 1y1y GBP OIS currently trading around 16bps negative compared to 2.5bps negative for 1y1y USD OIS.

There has been an acceleration in negative bets for the BoE over the last week as market concerns over Brexit have risen. Market pricing is now biased toward the BoE cutting interest rates to zero in February, which would be the Bank's first meeting in 2021. The chances of a follow-up cut that would take the Bank Rate to negative is high, at over 80% by end-2021, with a 50/50 chance priced for mid-2021.

Providing additional policy stimulus is complicated by the prospect that GBP might be much weaker, and thus further rate cuts might be less palatable (in addition to concerns over their impact on the financial sector). The BoE might choose to help the economy by keeping the QE taps flowing (gilt purchases), and in turn keeping a lid on gilt yields hoping to support a fiscal policy response.

What market pricing points to is that Brexit on top of the pandemic will require the BoE to act, and while markets flirt with NIRP we might need to look for credit easing measures and a utilisation of the BoE's balance sheet that goes beyond QE.

