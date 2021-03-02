GRAPHIC-Bats and the origins of outbreaks

Contributors
Julia Janicki Reuters
Simon Scarr Reuters
Published

Scientists have long suspected that the rate of new infectious diseases could accelerate, especially in developing countries where human and animal interaction is increasing.

March 2 (Reuters) - Scientists have long suspected that the rate of new infectious diseases could accelerate, especially in developing countries where human and animal interaction is increasing.

Changes in the environment are driving displaced species of animals into new habitats, allowing them to mix with other species or potential hosts.

Those shifts, combined with greater human interaction with animals as people move deeper into forests, increases the chances of a virulent virus jumping species.

This kind of spillover, when a pathogen in one species could start circulating in another and potentially create a new disease – is what appears to have happened in China with the virus that causes COVID-19. Like many infectious viruses introduced this way, the outbreak started with bats.

Please click on the link below to see a Reuters interactive that explains why bats are such natural hosts for viruses: https://tmsnrt.rs/3bQ33G5

(Reporting by Julia Janicki and Simon Scarr; Editing by Will Dunham)

((tiffany.wu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6000;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More