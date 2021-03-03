US Markets

GRAPHIC-Asia's equity valuations hit 3-month low as U.S. bond yields spike

Gaurav Dogra Reuters
Patturaja Murugaboopathy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

March 3 (Reuters) - Recent gains in U.S. bond yields put valuations of lofty Asian shares under pressure, pushing them to a three-month low in February, while higher growth expectations lowered regional equities' valuations ratio in terms of future earnings.

The forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) for the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS was at 17.16 by the end of last month - the lowest since November 2020.

The index gained 1.4% last month, the lowest in four months. It has risen 4.8% so far this year.

U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery package and vaccination roll-outs around the world have lifted expectations of faster global economic recovery and higher earnings growth in coming months.

According to Refinitiv data, analysts have raised Asian companies' forward 12-months earnings estimates by 2.9% in February, the highest upgrade in four months.

The surge in U.S. bond yields also hit some high-flying sectors in the region, affecting overall valuations.

Asian healthcare and consumer staples sector firms, which were the most expensive sectors in the region, slumped more than 4% each in February.

Asian healthcare stocks had a P/E ratio of 30.9 at the end of February, while consumer staples shares traded at a P/E ratio of 23.1.

Shares of consumer discretionary and information technology companies also dropped last month.

Among countries, India, Taiwan and Thailand were the most expensive in the region, with P/E ratios of 21.2, 17.5 and 17.4, respectively, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

