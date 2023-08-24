News & Insights

US Markets

GRAPHIC-Asian bonds see foreign inflows for fifth straight month in July

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

August 24, 2023 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asian bonds recorded net foreign inflows for a fifth straight month in July, helped by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle is nearing the end as price pressures show signs of easing.

Foreigners were net buyers of bonds worth $4.5 billion in Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, India, and Thailand, compared with about $4.2 billion worth of purchases in June, data from regulatory authorities and bond market associations showed.

"Easing inflationary pressures and expectations that Asian central banks are now on hold were supportive of bond inflows into the region," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Malaysian bonds received about $2.5 billion worth of foreign capital during the month, the biggest amount since June 2020.

Indonesian bonds gained $600 million, while Thai, South Korean and Indian bonds also secured about $500 million each last month.

However, U.S. bond yields have risen this month after a steady stream of stronger-than-expected economic data, and minutes from the Federal Reserve's July rate-setting meeting showed officials are still focusing on containing inflation.

Chris Wong, investor director, Asia fixed income at Schroders, said he was still optimistic about Asian local currency bonds doing better in the second half of 2023, as central banks in Asia who have hiked interest rates earlier are likely to ease ahead of the Fed.

"That should be a tailwind to Asian local rates relative to the U.S. and potentially generate capital appreciation that (U.S. dollar) cash cannot offer," he said.

"Asian currencies will likely be on a better footing given their attractive valuations, resilient growth, as well as stabilisation of interest rate differentials against the developed markets."

Monthly foreign investment flows: Asian bonds https://tmsnrt.rs/3LnM7dv

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((patturaja.murugaboopathy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.