GRAPHIC-Anatomy of a death threat: Trump backers’ fear campaign against election workers

Peter Eisler Reuters
Jason Szep Reuters
Linda So Reuters
Samuel Hart Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

By Peter Eisler, Jason Szep, Linda So and Samuel Hart

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Supporters of former President Donald Trump have waged a campaign of intimidation against the state and local officials who administer U.S. elections. In this visual analysis, Reuters explores hundreds of menacing messages - and explains why they’re difficult to counter.

Reuters reporters have documented more than 850 threatening and hostile messages aimed at election officials and staff since the 2020 election. Virtually all expressed support for Trump or echoed his debunked contention that the 2020 election was stolen. The messages spanned 30 jurisdictions in 16 states. They came via emails, voicemails, texts, letters and Internet posts.

Reuters obtained the messages through public records requests, interviews and an examination of hundreds of online posts. See the interactive report on Reuters.com.

Editor’s note: This feature contains violent and profane language.

GRAPHIC: Anatomy of a death threat: Trump backers' fear campaign against election workershttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HmWYyZ

(Reporting by Peter Eisler, Jason Szep and Linda So; graphics by Samuel Hart; editing by Jon McClure and Brian Thevenot)

