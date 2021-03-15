GRAPHIC-A year since Black Monday 2 and a round trip for markets

US Markets
It's a year since COVID-19 mayhem sent the S&P 500 index reeling 12% for its second-worst day ever, yet the bull market born from that selloff has in the subsequent 12 months added more than $40 trillion to the value of world stocks.

    By Thyagaraju Adinarayan

    By Thyagaraju Adinarayan
    LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - It's a year since COVID-19
mayhem sent the S&P 500 index reeling 12% for its second-worst
day ever, yet the bull market born from that selloff has in the
subsequent 12 months added more than $40 trillion to the value
of world stocks. 
    On March 16, 2020, when the S&P 500 <.SPX> endured its worst
one-day fall since the "Black Monday" of October 1987, MSCI's
global equity index plunged almost 10%, only to rise back thanks
to huge central bank support. 
    Effects have rippled out to every market sector. Here is a
look at markets that day and in the year since:
    
    THE $65 TRILLION ROUND TRIP
    As COVID-19 spread around the world between late February
and the end of March 2020, triggering unprecedented lockdowns,
world stocks saw their market value collapse by $21 trillion.
Markets troughed on March 23, then claimed a record high five
months later. 
    The market capitalisation of the MSCI global index has risen
$40 trillion between March 23 and now, making it a $65 trillion
round-trip.
    The new bull market has progressed in phases, however. 
    During the "hope" period, between March and November,
healthcare and technology stocks soared at the expense of
financials, airlines and others hit by contracting economies and
travel bans. The two sectors now comprise 42% of global equity
market capitalisation compared with one-third before the
pandemic hit. 
    It led to the biggest gap in pricing since the 1990s dotcom
bubble between such "growth" stocks and the cheaper sectors
whose fortunes hinge on economic recovery. 
        
    But this year as COVID-19 vaccinations kicked off, value has
gained ground -- tech shares are flat year-to-date, while the
"old economy" Dow Jones index has risen 7%. 
       
    BONDS
    March 16 saw yields on 10-year Treasuries tumble. The shock
came a day later as managers of multi-asset portfolios,
scrabbling to make up equity losses, turned to selling their
most liquid assets -- government bonds.
    At one point on March 17, 10-year U.S. yields <US10YT=RR>
jumped over 20 basis points, followed by selloffs in British
gilts and German Bunds. It was the moment that shook investors'
faith in bonds as portfolio diversifiers.
    The drama continued on March 18 when the premium investors
demand to hold riskier 10-year Italian bonds relative to Germany
spiked over 65 basis points from opening levels <DE10IT10=RR>.
Later that day, the ECB launched an emergency pandemic stimulus
package. 
    It was a period of intense volatility -- the average daily
move between the highest and lowest price on Bund futures was
186 ticks last March, triple February levels and one of the
biggest moves on record, according to Refinitiv data.
        
    The average yield on the Bloomberg Barclays multi-verse bond
index meanwhile fell more than 100 bps between a peak in March
and a low in August. Since then it has risen around 55 bps to
its highest levels in almost a year.
    
    DOLLAR
    The $6.6 trillion-a-day currency markets saw some of the
most striking moves as the U.S. dollar soared nearly 8% between
March 9-20. 
    Almost every other currency slumped. While emerging
currencies were hit hardest -- the Mexican peso plunged 18% --
even perceived havens such as the yen and Swiss franc plunged 6%
to 8% as dollar shortages rippled across global money markets.
    The dollar's fortunes turned on March 19 as Fed action eased
the shortages and eliminated the dollar's interest rate
advantage. By the end of the year, it had fallen 13% from the
March peaks.     
    
    

 (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Dhara Ranasinghe and
Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Sujata Rao, Larry King)
 ((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 (0) 20 7536 7471; Reuters
Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;
Twitter @thyagu))

