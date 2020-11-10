GRAPHIC: Equity rotation trade continues, Bonds to remain weak

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, November 10 (IFR) - Optimism over a Covid-19 vaccine continues to see the rotation trade on equities as value and beaten down stocks/sectors make a comeback and growth stocks lag. As with yesterday this trend was most visible in the divergence in performance between the S&P500 and Nasdaq. So far today while the E-mini S&P500 is down 0.4% the E-mini Nasdaq is down almost 2%.

But it's to the Russell 2000 that we should focus on for the real kicker to the vaccine impact...with the E-mini Russell 2000 up 5.5% since Friday's close. In contrast the E-mini S&P500 is up only 0.6% while the E-mini Nasdaq is down 4.1% (Chart 1 below). But the story goes beyond this and to a sectoral level as well with beaten down sectors this year doing a lot of catching-up...there are even anecdotal signs of people going out to book their 2021 holidays.

This sectoral performance can be seen by comparing the YTD performance with WTD performance that shows energy and financials as the standout (Chart 2). So far, the impact on bonds has been predictable with 10y Treasuries moving beyond last weeks and the June highs. But the bigger story was on Euro$ where rate hike bets have moved to mid-/late-2013 with trading seeing a high volume day. The rotation/value trade is one to keep an eye on as markets shift from downside tail risks to upside tail risks and with this we should see bonds biased toward weakness.

The question is the extent of bond weakness that central banks are willing to tolerate, making the ECB and Fed meetings in December very interesting. It is likely that while markets are moving toward optimistic scenarios they will be cautious looking to keep financial conditions loose in order to nurture the recovery.

