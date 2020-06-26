GRAPHIC: ECB - Who is the bigger sovereign carry trade player?

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Ahead of the ECB's TLTRO operation last week we had highlighted the distribution of LTRO/TLTRO to which France saw the largest increase followed by Italy and then Spain. Data on bond holdings suggests that French banks were more active than Italian banks with a larger increase in domestic bond holdings. We must warn that we do not yet have the data for June (obviously) and thus do not know how the distributions or bond holdings changed ahead of the TLTRO last week.

We had highlighted ahead of the TLTRO III allotment announcement on June 18 the distribution of the change in LTRO/TLTRO holdings between March and April (see "COMMENT: ECB- Distribution of LTRO/TLTRO ahead of TLTRO3 Thursday"; ). This revealed that French banks were more than twice as active on LTRO/TLTRO liquidity than Italy and Spain (see chart 1 below).

Latest data from the ECB reveals that during April and May the purchase of domestic government bonds by French banks was higher than Italian banks. French banks bought €54.6bn of OATs in April & May compared to €40bn purchases of BTPs by Italian banks.

The chart below shows purchases of OATs during Jan-May on a yearly basis and highlights the extent to which 2020 has been different for French banks. We would expect this support for domestic bond markets to continue not just from French banks but EZ banks in general especially as there is a buyer in the form of the ECB via PSPP/PEPP.

We could see such sales to the ECB as loans to households/firms picks up further but we might also see 1) another series of bridge LTROs ahead of the Sept TLTRO operation; and 2) potentially making PELTROs more attractive given the potential that peripheral banks having maxed out on TLTRO III operations.

Latest credit growth figures (see "COMMENT: ECB- Positive credit growth prior to TLTRO";)show that banks are playing their role in extending credit to the real economy with another month of strong growth in loans to households and firms. The figures suggest that banks will achieve their benchmark lending in order to gain from the most favourable rate of -1.0% on TLTRO III loans.

It does not matter that in May Italian bank holdinsg of domestic and eurozone government bonds hit record highs of €442.0bn and 71.1bn respectively. Worrying about the sovereign/financial doom-loop is for a post-virus recovery.

Chart 1: LTRO/TLTRO distribution ahead of June TLTRO

Chart 2: Increase in govt bond holdings Jan-May by year

Chart 3: Domestic government bond holdings total

ECB LTRO DISTRIBUTION : https://tmsnrt.rs/2C7ULei

EZ bond holding increase Jan-May by year : https://tmsnrt.rs/2NwbOt1

GOVT BOND HOLDINGS TOTAL : https://tmsnrt.rs/3i3Lapj

