GRAPHIC: ECB - What impact from higher inflation expectations?

LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Market measures of inflation expectations are moving higher helped by higher oil/commodity prices and concerns that transitory inflation could prove more lasting. Below we highlight four points that suggest caution in interpreting the signals...

1) The market-based measures of inflation expectations are mostly inflation compensation. This is because these measures incorporate inflation expectations as well as inflation risk premium, with the latter that showing greater variability. ECB Chief Economist Lane in an April 2021 speech provided a breakdown of these two elements, highlighting that inflation expectations have been largely sideways but still relatively low.

2) There is a high correlation between oil/commodity prices and market-based inflation expectations. The chart below shows front-month Brent with the 5y5y inflation swap. Much of the latest move in the latter has been associated with higher oil prices. One of the reasons for looking at 5y5y inflation forwards is that it (theoretically) helps look through short-term developments, but the correlation in the chart below suggests that this assumption is far from perfect.

3) When we look at 5y5y and 10y10y inflation compensation via swaps while they have rallied recently, they are only back close to the bottom of the 2006-12 range. This was the range prior to the ECB adopting QE after ex-President Mario Draghi's 2014 Jackson Hole speech where he introduced the world to his focus on 5y5y inflation.

4) A move up in market-based measures of inflation expectations without a corresponding move higher in household and firms inflation expectations creates worse economic outcomes. Higher long term inflation expectations lead to an increase in long-term rates but as households and firms do not adjust their expectations wage and inflation do not increase. Because household and firms have not adjusted their expectations the move in long term rates is effectively higher real rates which weighs on consumption and investment. The ECB highlighted this point in its most recent Bulletin and Chief Economist Phillip Lane focused on this in his April speech. The TL;DR version is that the net impact is a contraction in output and a decline in the projected inflation path.

Source: ECB

