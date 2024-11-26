News & Insights

Graphene Manufacturing Group Shares AGM Results

November 26, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSE:GMG) has released an update.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. announced key outcomes from its annual general meeting, highlighting the re-election of four directors and approval of its 10% stock option plan. The company continues to focus on developing graphene-enhanced products for energy efficiency and storage, collaborating with leading universities and exploring improvements in fuel performance.

