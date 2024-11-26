Graphene Manufacturing Group Shares AGM Results

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSE:GMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. announced key outcomes from its annual general meeting, highlighting the re-election of four directors and approval of its 10% stock option plan. The company continues to focus on developing graphene-enhanced products for energy efficiency and storage, collaborating with leading universities and exploring improvements in fuel performance.

For further insights into TSE:GMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.