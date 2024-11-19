Graphene Manufacturing Achieves Green Certification Milestone

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSE:GMG) has released an update.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone with its energy-saving coating, THERMAL-XR, which has now received certification as a Singapore Green Building Product. This approval marks a notable advancement in sustainability for the building industry, as THERMAL-XR becomes the first thermal air conditioning coating to earn such recognition.
