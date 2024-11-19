Graphene Manufacturing Achieves Green Certification Milestone

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSE:GMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone with its energy-saving coating, THERMAL-XR, which has now received certification as a Singapore Green Building Product. This approval marks a notable advancement in sustainability for the building industry, as THERMAL-XR becomes the first thermal air conditioning coating to earn such recognition.

For further insights into TSE:GMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.