Graphene Manufacturing Achieves Green Certification Milestone

November 19, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSE:GMG) has released an update.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone with its energy-saving coating, THERMAL-XR, which has now received certification as a Singapore Green Building Product. This approval marks a notable advancement in sustainability for the building industry, as THERMAL-XR becomes the first thermal air conditioning coating to earn such recognition.

