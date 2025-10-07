Graphene Investments Loads Up on Nucor Stock With 21,700 Shares

Key Points

Graphene joins Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway with new shares of Nucor.

Graphene bought 21,700 shares, with an estimated trade value of $2.94 million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Graphene Investments initiated a new position in Nucor(NYSE:NUE), acquiring 21,700 shares for an estimated $2,938,831, according to the October 7, 2025 SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated October 7, 2025, Graphene Investments established a new position in Nucor, acquiring 21,700 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.94 million.

What else to know

This new position represents 1.86% of the fund’s reportable assets under management after the trade as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

Alphabet: $9.36 million (5.92% of AUM)

$9.36 million (5.92% of AUM) Apple: $7.49 million (4.73% of AUM)

$7.49 million (4.73% of AUM) Microsoft: $6.53 million (4.13% of AUM)

$6.53 million (4.13% of AUM) Nvidia: $6.49 million (4.1% of AUM)

$6.49 million (4.1% of AUM) Broadcom: $5.67 million (3.59% of AUM)

As of October 6, 2025, shares of Nucor were priced at $135.59, down 11.23% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 27.04 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-06) $135.59 Market Capitalization $31.12 billion Revenue (TTM) $30.81 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.30 billion

Company Snapshot

Nucor produces steel and steel products, including hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel, plate steel, beams, piling, rebar, steel tubing, joists, fasteners, metal building systems, and owns scrap processing facilities.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model with segments in steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. Nucor generates revenue primarily through the manufacture and distribution of steel and value-added steel products.

It serves steel service centers, fabricators, manufacturers, and nonresidential construction markets across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Nucor is a leading North American steel producer with a diversified portfolio across steel manufacturing, value-added steel products, and raw materials processing. Its broad customer base and focus on innovation support its position as a key supplier to multiple end markets, including construction, automotive, and infrastructure.

Foolish take

Graphene joins Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in adding shares of Nucor to its portfolio. Berkshire recently announced it built a 3% position in Nucor in the first six months of 2025. Berkshire's addition appears to be a bet on a U.S. housing recovery. If that materializes, Nucor stock could be a big winner.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F Reportable Assets: U.S. securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if managing over $100 million.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by an individual or institutional investor.

Stake: The ownership interest or share an investor holds in a company.

Vertically Integrated: A business model where a company controls multiple stages of production or supply chain within its industry.

Value-Added Steel Products: Steel products that have undergone additional processing to enhance their properties or usability for specific applications.

Steel Service Centers: Businesses that buy steel from producers, process it, and sell customized steel products to end users.

Fabricators: Companies or individuals that cut, shape, or assemble metal products for use in construction or manufacturing.

Nonresidential Construction: Construction projects that are not intended for residential use, such as commercial buildings, factories, or infrastructure.

Market Capitalization: The total market value of a company's outstanding shares of stock.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,061%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, Microsoft, Nucor, and Nvidia and has the following options: short October 2025 $160 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.