Granules India flags significant hit to business operations from cyber attack

BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Pharmaceuticals company Granules India GRAN.NS on Thursday warned of a significant loss of revenue and profitability due to a cyber security attack that happened late last month.

The company said the IT security incident had a major impact on its business operations.

