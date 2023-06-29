News & Insights

Granules India flags significant hit to business operations from cyber attack

June 29, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Pharmaceuticals company Granules India GRAN.NS on Thursday warned of a significant loss of revenue and profitability due to a cyber security attack that happened late last month.

The company said the IT security incident had a major impact on its business operations.

