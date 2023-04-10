Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. Now Owns 11.27% of Ameresco (AMRC)

Fintel reports that Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.83MM shares of Ameresco Inc (AMRC). This represents 11.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 2.86MM shares and 8.42% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.03% and an increase in total ownership of 2.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameresco is $66.85. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 50.05% from its latest reported closing price of $44.55.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco is $1,587MM, a decrease of 13.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.28%, a decrease of 17.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 37,240K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Advisors holds 145K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Key FInancial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bandera Partners holds 174K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 263K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 1.82% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Ameresco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

