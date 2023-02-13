Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. Cuts Stake in Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Fintel reports that Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.41MM shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS). This represents 4.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 28.13MM shares and 6.22% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.55% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy is $10.29. The forecasts range from a low of $7.98 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 25.55% from its latest reported closing price of $8.20.

The projected annual revenue for Kosmos Energy is $2,474MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.53, an increase of 57.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 457,895K shares. The put/call ratio of KOS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 20,619K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,366K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 1.26% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 17,576K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 17,522K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,165K shares, representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 0.62% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 14,148K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,068K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 9.01% over the last quarter.

FGLGX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds 13,507K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,873K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Kosmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S.Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

