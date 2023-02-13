Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. Cuts Stake in Gyrodyne (GYRO)

Fintel reports that Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.12MM shares of Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO). This represents 8.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.13MM shares and 9.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gyrodyne. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GYRO is 0.06%, a decrease of 14.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.88% to 656K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gabelli Funds holds 144K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Towerview holds 118K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GYRO by 7.97% over the last quarter.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS holds 111K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GYRO by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 85K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GYRO by 16.76% over the last quarter.

Css holds 30K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gyrodyne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 68 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements. Gyrodyne also owns medical office buildings in Port Jefferson Station, New York, as well as Cortlandt Manor, New York which is also the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements. Gyrodyne's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol GYRO.

