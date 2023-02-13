Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. Cuts Stake in Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Fintel reports that Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.92MM shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). This represents 4.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.22MM shares and 5.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.79% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Solar is $42.25. The forecasts range from a low of $18.57 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.79% from its latest reported closing price of $40.32.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Solar is $10,166MM, an increase of 44.70%. The projected annual EPS is $4.45, an increase of 51.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSIQ is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 34,382K shares. The put/call ratio of CSIQ is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 2,519K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 86.73% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,088K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 16.03% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,956K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares, representing a decrease of 39.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,921K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 77.13% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,810K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Canadian Solar Background Information

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 52 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 5.7 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 500 MWp of projects in operation, over 5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 15 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006.

