Grant platform moves to nix challenge to program for Black-owned businesses

By Daniel Wiessner

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hello Alice, an online platform that helps small businesses access funding and services, on Wednesday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a group founded by ex-Trump administration officials that alleges a grant program for Black-owned businesses is discriminatory.

Hello Alice in a motion filed in Cleveland federal court said the $25,000 grant funded by Progressive Insurance, which allows businesses to purchase commercial vehicles, is speech protected by the U.S. Constitution because it is aimed at addressing racial inequities in access to capital.

Conservative group America First Legal filed the lawsuit in August on behalf of Nathan Roberts, who is white, and his small business Freedom Truck Dispatch. Roberts claims Hello Alice and Progressive violated Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which prohibits race discrimination in contracts.

But Houston-based Hello Alice, which administers the grant program, said in its motion that barring the company from considering applicants' race would violate its rights under the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

"The First Amendment ... prohibits plaintiffs from using the courts to alter the sociopolitical message that a private party conveys through the terms on which it offers monetary donations," the company said.

Hello Alice argued that the grant is a charitable donation and not a contract covered by Section 1981.

Progressive has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

America First Legal did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The group is headed by Stephen Miller, who was a senior adviser to Republican former President Donald Trump. Ex-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker are board members.

America First has also sued Target Corp over an LGBT-themed marketing campaign, accused New York University School of Law of passing over white men for positions at an academic journal, and asked the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate more than two dozen companies over their diversity policies.

Those cases are part of a larger wave of challenges by conservative groups and lawyers to diversity initiatives in employment, higher education and government contracting. Many of them seek to expand on a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said colleges and universities cannot use race-based preferences in admissions.

In September, a U.S. appeals court temporarily blocked a venture capital fund from administering a program that awards funding to businesses run by Black women.

A judge in Atlanta had ruled that the grant program was a form of protected speech under the 1st Amendment, but the appeals panel said the Constitution "does not give the defendants the right to exclude persons from a contractual regime based on race."

That case was brought by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, a group founded by Edward Blum, the conservative lawyer behind the Supreme Court challenge to race-conscious college admissions policies.

The case is Roberts v. Progressive Preferred Insurance Co, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, No. 1:23-cv-01597.

For Roberts: Gene Hamilton and Nicholas Barry of America First Legal; Jonathan Mitchell of Mitchell Law; Benjamin Flowers of Ashbrook Byrne Kresge

For Progressive: Not available

For Hello Alice: Dolores Garcia of Ulmer & Berne

Read more:

Conservative activist uses Civil War-era law to challenge US corporate diversity

US Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in university admissions

US judge refuses to block venture capital fund's grants for Black women

US appeals court blocks venture capital fund's grant program for Black women

Conservative activist behind US affirmative action cases sues venture capital fund

Ex-Trump administration officials target corporate diversity efforts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.