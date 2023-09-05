News & Insights

Grant Cardone: This Is the Best $5 I Ever Spent

September 05, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates

Grant Cardone owns and operates seven companies that bring in almost $100 million in annual sales, so he can afford to splurge on most anything. However, one of the best purchases he ever made cost him just $5.

Find out what it was.

Grant Cardone: What Was His Best Purchase for $100 or Less?

GOBankingRates had the opportunity to ask Cardone, who will be hosting the 10X Your Business summit from Sept. 15-17, about the best purchase he made for $100 or less, and he answered without hesitation.

“That’s easy,” he said. “I bought my wife a mood ring for five bucks and asked her to marry me.”

Cardone bought the affordable engagement ring while vacationing with his now-wife Elena in Barbados. (The two will be hosting the 10x Couples Retreat in October.)

“I wanted to ask her to marry me, and I’ve always been a pretty frugal person,” he said. “[I thought], ‘I need to do this now because I have the courage.’ And I didn’t have a bunch of money. So I found [the mood ring] – I think it was $5.50 – and I said, ‘I know it’s not a big deal, but would you marry me?’ She accepted it.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

