Grant Cardone: These Will Be the Top Places To Buy Real Estate Over the Next Decade

When it comes to investing in real estate, the place where you buy will greatly affect your returns. If you’re looking for longer-term returns, you should purchase in a place where property values and rents will continue to grow over the next decade.

GOBankingRates spoke with Grant Cardone, private equity fund manager and real estate investor, to get his picks for the best places to buy real estate over the next decade. Here are the cities he chose.

Grant Cardone’s Best Places To Buy Real Estate Over the Next Decade

Cardone’s top places to buy real estate over the next 10 years:

The Gulf Coast of Florida: Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa

Atlanta

Tennessee: Nashville and Knoxville

Texas: Austin, Houston and Dallas

Scottsdale, Arizona

Southern Utah, south of Salt Lake City

North and South Carolina

Cardone said, “[These locations] have positive migration; the cost of living is still affordable in those places, including homes; [and] we have jobs moving into every one of those markets. The migration is basically net positive migration from California, New York, New Jersey [and elsewhere in] the Northeast, because mostly those places are warm and, as people get older, their bodies don’t like cold as much.”

