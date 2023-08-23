Grant Cardone: Here’s Why Everyone ‘Should Operate Like You’re Broke’ Even If You Have Money

The popular proverb, “Necessity is the mother of invention,” rings true for Grant Cardone, author of “The 10X Rule” and creator of the 10X Profit Planner. That’s why he believes that everyone should operate as if they had no money to fall back on.

Here’s why Cardone has developed this philosophy, and how he’s implemented it in his own life.

‘Operate Like You’re Broke’

“I have this philosophy that people should operate like you’re broke, and they’ll find a reservoir of creativity,” Cardone told GOBankingRates. “Money actually diminishes your ability to solve creative problems, because when you have money, you buy things and when you don’t have money, you solve problems.”

Cardone said that people who have less money are often more innovative.

“I know people that don’t have anything,” he said. “They sometimes have the most fun because they don’t go to the store to buy games — they figure out how to play a game without buying something. Unfortunately, America’s really forgot how to do that. We think we always have to buy something.”

Relationships Are More Valuable Than Money

When you don’t have a lot of money, you have to rely more on other people. Cardone said that these connections are more valuable than cash.

He experienced this firsthand when he appeared on the show “Undercover Billionaire,” and had to build a $1 million business with just $100.

“I was dependent upon relationships and people,” he said. “The first night, I had a guy give me a brand-new RV to sleep in. Another guy put $100 on a local restaurant tab. Another person introduced me to multiple business owners in the marketplace. When you don’t have money, but you have a goal and you know the only thing that can help you is people, then you spend all your time making contacts with good people that can help you.”

