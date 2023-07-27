Grant Cardone: Entrepreneurs Need These 3 Traits To Be Successful

Many Americans aspire to be entrepreneurs or already are one — a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 42% of Americans have considered starting a small business and 12% already have. For the 54% of Americans who see entrepreneurship as their present or future, it’s important to understand which qualities lead to success.

Jaspreet Singh: Get Rich Through These 3 Investments

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

GOBankingRates spoke with Grant Cardone, serial entrepreneur and author of “The 10x Rule” and “The Closer’s Survival Guide,” about the traits every entrepreneur needs to be successful. Here are his top three.

Persistence

Cardone said it’s vital for entrepreneurs to just keep going despite any challenges or roadblocks.

“The most important [thing] is to never quit,” he said. “[Have] persistence to never quit no matter what — no matter how bad the economy is or what your mom or dad say or what you’re going through — you’ve got to not quit.”

Persistence will ultimately lead to success, even if it takes longer than you had hoped.

“If you don’t quit, you will succeed at some point,” Cardone said. “That’s what all super entrepreneurs know. That’s what Elon [Musk] knows. If he doesn’t quit on his goal to go to Mars, he will end up on Mars.”

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Discipline

The second trait of a successful entrepreneur is discipline, Cardone said.

“You can’t just show up when you want to show up,” he said. “You’ve got to show up all the time.”

Reliability

A successful entrepreneur sticks to promises and never lets people down, Cardone said.

“The moment you let one person down, they’re going to tell 100 people,” he said. “You have to please 100 people for them to tell one, but you let one person down and they’re going to tell everybody.”

Survey methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,028 Americans ages 18 and older from across the country between June 27 and June 29, 2023, asking 10 different questions: (1) How do you support small businesses? (Select all that apply.); (2) Which small businesses do you most frequent?; (3) How often do you spend money at small businesses?; (4) Do you prefer to spend money at a small business over a chain or major retailer?; (5) Would you choose to spend at a small business over a major company even if it meant paying a higher price?; (6) What do you prefer about a small business over a chain or major retailer? (Select all that apply.); (7) Over the past three years, how has your relationship (or spending) with small businesses changed?; (8) How do you interact with small businesses the most?; (9) Have you ever considered starting a small business?; and (10) What is preventing you from starting a small business? GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Grant Cardone: Entrepreneurs Need These 3 Traits To Be Successful

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.