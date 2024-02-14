Grant Cardone: 3 Ways I Think the Economy Would Change If Trump Were Elected

The outcome of this year’s presidential election has the potential to affect the U.S. economy. If former President Donald Trump is the winner, Grant Cardone, private equity fund manager and real estate investor, believes this will put the economy on the upswing.

“He’s a confident guy,” Cardone, who will be hosting the 10X Growth Conference 2024 in April, told GOBankingRates. “The economy likes confidence, right? Whether it’s real or not real, it doesn’t really matter. Everything is based on confidence.”

But it’s not just the effects of bravado. Cardone elaborated on a few tangible ways a Trump presidency could improve the economy.

An End to Two Major Wars Could Boost the US Economy

International conflicts can be costly for the U.S., which often provides financial aid to allies. Cardone believes Trump will end several wars, which could mean a cut back on spending.

“I believe Donald Trump will stop both wars, both the war in Israel and the war in Ukraine, within 90 days of being elected,” Cardone said.

The Real Estate Market Will Bounce Back

Because Trump is a major real estate investor himself, Cardone believes that Trump will ensure the real estate market flourishes under his leadership.

“He’ll make sure real estate wins,” Cardone said. “He always has — that’s his baby.”

Domestic Oil and Gas Production Will Boom, Lowering Costs and Creating More Jobs

Cardone predicts that Trump will focus on increasing oil and gas production domestically.

“The gas and oil community will explode in this country,” he said. “Gas and oil will go to two bucks here. I absolutely believe that, because we’ll start producing gas and oil again. Heating your home and running fuel through your car [will become] cheaper.”

Not only could this lower costs for American households, but it would also create more high-paying jobs, Cardone said.

“Gas and oil [will be] coming out of everywhere, from Texas all the way up into the Dakotas,” he said. “That produces tremendous, high-paying jobs in a part of the country that is not heavily populated. And that’s good for America.”

Cardone believes that increasing oil and gas production domestically will have a positive ripple effect on the U.S. economy.

“[If] the cost of gas goes down [and the] cost of oil goes down, there’s more confidence in the marketplace, [and] we have less dependence upon other people for our oil and gas needs,” he said. “That would be a positive.”

