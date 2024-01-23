Grant Cardone: 25 Things That Contributed to My Success Selling Products Online

In addition to being a private equity fund manager and real estate investor, Grant Cardone has founded a number of successful businesses, including 10X Studios, CardoneVentures and 10XHealthSystem. He is also the author of seven best-selling business books and creator of the Cardone U online education courses.

One way that Cardone has built his wealth is by selling products online, including his books and digital courses. When it comes to success as an online seller, you have to have more than just a quality product.

Here are the things Cardone said have contributed to his own success selling products online.

Cardone’s Formula for Success

In a recent tweet, Cardone shared the 25 things that contributed to his success selling products online:

Building a Strong Personal Brand Provide Valuable Actionable Content Engaging & Persuasive Presentations Effective Sales Techniques Targeting Specific Audiences Strategic Marketing/ Promotion Irresistible Bonuses or Discounts Leveraging Testimonials & Results Establishing Credibility & Trust Using Captivating Storytelling Interactive Q&A Sessions Creating a Sense of Urgency Continuous Improvement High-Quality Production Leveraging Social Media Marketing Optimizing Landing Pages Effective Email Marketing Campaigns Utilizing Effective Sales Funnels Exceptional Customer Support Seamless User Experience Offering Multiple Payment Options Leveraging Influencer Partnerships Retargeting & Remarketing Strats Market Research/Audience Analysis Nurturing Relationships & Follow up

If you are still at the beginning stages of starting a company and don’t yet have your product offerings figured out, start with your profit goals first and then figure out what products you will sell.

“One of the greatest mistakes business owners and young entrepreneurs make is they do a business plan, but they don’t do their math first,” Cardone previously told GOBankingRates. “We do not decide on the product or the service first, we do the math first. And then plug the products and services into the math.”

He gave the following example of how to start a business with the goal of producing $1 million.

“If I can get one person to give me a million dollars, there’s my million-dollar math,” Cardone said. “I could get 10 people to give me $100,000 — that’s a million dollars. I could get 100 people to give me $10,000 — that’s a million dollars. I can get 1,000 people to give me $1,000 — that’s a million dollars. I could get 10,000 people to give me $100 — that’s a million dollars. I can get 100,000 people to give me $10 — [which is] much more difficult to do — and that’s a million dollars.

“[So you might] have a $10 product, $100 product, $1,000 product, $10,000 [product].”

GOBankingRates.com: Grant Cardone: 25 Things That Contributed to My Success Selling Products Online

