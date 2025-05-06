Grant Cardone Says You’re ‘Not Good Americans’ If You Oppose DOGE — What Do Experts Say?

Responding to Elon Musk’s interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, celebrity investor Grant Cardone commented on X, formerly Twitter, that those opposing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the government cuts to reduce wasteful spending are “NOT GOOD Americans.”

While sticking to a budget and not wasting money are commendable goals, frequently recommended by finance experts like Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey, cutting costs should not be approached as “form over function,” said Julian Thomas, a partner with Holborn Assets.

Thomas, along with George Carrillo, CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council, shared what they feel is wrong — and right — about DOGE and its effect on the U.S. economy.

Cost-Cutting Is Smart

Both experts agreed that cutting needless spending while reducing fraud and waste should have a positive impact on the federal government and on taxpayers.

“Cutting costs in government can improve efficiency and free up resources,” Carrillo said. “If DOGE focuses on eliminating waste without touching vital programs, the results could be transformational.”

Thomas cited the phrase “A dollar saved is a dollar earned” as an American philosophy, calling it a “founding principle of our nation’s duty regarding tax revenue and spending.”

Thomas pointed out that past presidents, including Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, also introduced initiatives to reduce government spending. While DOGE’s goals may be in line with those of past administrations, the extreme measures, including eliminating programs and slashing jobs, could cause negative backlash.

Government Is Not a Private Business

DOGE’s approach to cost-cutting ignores the true purpose of government, the experts said. “Unlike the private sector, which is driven by profit, the government exists to protect and improve lives, strengthen communities, and ensure fairness for all,” Carrillo said.

Thomas agreed. “The U.S. government is not a business and cannot be held to operate purely [based on profit and loss],” he said.

Job Cuts Have Far-Reaching Impacts

Thomas pointed out that massive job loss caused by DOGE is driving Americans out of the U.S. — the exact opposite of patriotism.

His company, which specializes in global citizenship solutions, has seen a 200%-plus increase in U.S. clients seeking golden visas or citizenship in other countries through investments. “A common thread with all my U.S. clients this year is the realization that their singular reliance and trust on one market, one currency, one set of rights and no place to go is a very bad plan,” he said.

Is DOGE Good for Americans?

If being a good American means wanting low unemployment rates and a high quality of life, supporting DOGE may not achieve those results.



“Large-scale terminations are not the answer,” Thomas said. “No economy does well when the unemployment rate shoots through the roof.”

Of the negative consequences behind DOGE cuts, Thomas said, they could “downgrade the lifestyle and quality of life for [average] Americans.”

Carrillo shared his definition of being a “good American,” noting that spending wisely is just one aspect of good governance. “Being a good American is about serving your community and enhancing the lives of those around you,” he said. “It’s about making hard choices to ensure that everyone has a chance to thrive.”

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

