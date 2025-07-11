Grant Cardone Says Trump Is Great Businessman for One Reason — Do Experts Agree?

When real estate mogul Grant Cardone praises someone’s business skills, people listen. He recently shared why he believes Donald Trump is a great businessman, and it all comes down to one thing: attention.

“He gets attention better than anyone else,” Cardone said. “And attention is the new currency.”

It’s a bold claim. But in today’s economy, where influencers build empires and visibility often outweighs credentials, it raises a compelling question: Is the ability to command attention enough to be considered a great businessman?

We asked brand and business experts to weigh in.

Trump’s Greatest Business Skill

Scott Bartnick, co-founder of Otter PR, agreed with Cardone’s core point. He said Trump’s media dominance has been a strategic advantage, especially in fields where personal branding drives opportunity.

“Trump’s ability to command constant media attention has been a strategic advantage, not just in politics, but in shaping public perception and maintaining relevance,” Bartnick said. “Attention can translate into billions when wielded correctly.”

He pointed to other figures like Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk who’ve turned visibility into actual business results. In today’s digital economy, Bartnick argued, “attention is currency,” and those who know how to capture it have a measurable edge.

But Is It Enough?

Others agreed that attention is valuable, but argued it’s not a stand-in for core business fundamentals.

“Commanding attention makes you a powerful brand asset, not a great businessman,” said Beth Ellis, founder of Go To Market Starters. “It may open doors, but strategy, leadership, financial acumen and customer-centered execution are what build enduring companies.”

According to Ellis, Trump’s visibility has brought him business opportunities. However, long-term success isn’t measured by headlines; it’s measured by profit, sustainability and execution.

Attention Is the Spark, Not the Fire

Tatiana Dumitru, a senior branding expert and founder of PRETEE Creative, said attention can’t be dismissed, but it’s only the beginning.

“Trump’s brand is undeniably attention-driven. He understands narrative control, repetition and personal branding better than most,” she said. “Attention is the spark, and fundamentals are the firewood. You can’t build a lasting business on visibility alone.”

Dumitru emphasized that while Trump’s approach may work in bursts, wins like grabbing headlines and closing licensing deals often come at the cost of trust and long-term brand value. The more polarizing the persona, the riskier the business outlook.

A Smart Strategy, Or a Fragile One?

Trump’s branding success isn’t accidental. It’s deeply rooted in principles used by top advertisers, according to Luca O’Neill, Head of Growth Marketing at Access Partnership.

“Trump applies the principle of top-of-mind awareness relentlessly,” O’Neill said. Repeated exposure increases familiarity and perceived relevance. That’s why he swears on television, picks fights and makes polarizing statements; it keeps him visible.”

This deliberate strategy mirrors techniques in advertising psychology, such as the mere-exposure effect, where familiarity influences perceived importance. But as O’Neill pointed out, attention alone doesn’t guarantee results: “It can drive short-term impact… but it doesn’t replace core business fundamentals.”

The Bottom Line

Cardone’s claim isn’t baseless. In a world where attention drives clicks, sales and influence, Trump’s ability to stay visible has real value. He’s turned his name into a brand recognized across the globe, and that brand has generated real revenue through licensing, media and speaking engagements.

But visibility isn’t the same as stability. As many experts agreed, attention may get you in the room, but it doesn’t keep you at the table.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

