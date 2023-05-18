CEO of Cardone Capital, Grant Cardone is an entrepreneur, businessman and motivational speaker. His bestselling book “The 10x Rule” introduces the principle of “massive action,” teaching new business owners how to take risks while undergoing the necessary steps to achieve success. He has been selected by Forbes as the No. 1 marketer to watch.

Recognized by GOBankingRates as a Top Money Expert, here he shares his tips on breaking into the real estate industry and the best real estate investments to make in the current market.

What do most people not know about real estate investing that you wish they knew?

More units are easier to buy, finance and manage than a few units. Scale is what makes you a real investor, not a manager.

What are the best types of real estate investments to make in 2023 and why?

Multi-family [complexes] in the Southeast where there’s positive job migration and tenant-friendly politics. Also, there will be a place [to invest in older], financed sub-3% interest rate single-family homes.

What investments should they avoid?

It’s still too early to move into office [purchasing], but the opportunity will present itself. It’s just too soon. I [would] also avoid any real estate where a regional bank is the tenant.

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Grant Cardone Says This Is the Best Place To Buy Real Estate in 2023

