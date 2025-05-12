Grant Cardone: Rates Will Soon ‘Drop Like a Rock,’ Thanks to Gold — Here’s Why

To those who are not economically inclined, predicting how and when the Federal Reserve will raise or lower interest rates might seem next to impossible — despite those rates dictating so much of the average American’s financial well-being. However, bestselling author and investment expert Grant Cardone believes he has a surefire bellwether to indicate the trends of the Fed and its relationship to interest rates: gold.

As Benzinga has reported, Grant has charted on X that the value of gold has skyrocketed in 2025, with the investor noting that “gold is acting like we are in a depression. Rates will drop like a rock.” Gold is currently valued at nearly $3,500 per ounce; conversely, it was only worth $2,000 per ounce at the end of 2023.

Here’s why this matters: During times of economic uncertainty, when the U.S. dollar is considered weak, investors will turn to precious metals — such as silver and gold — rather than trust the dollar and equities. Therefore, the ascendancy of gold typically equates to financial insecurity and a weakening dollar. Grant’s supposition is that, as the dollar weakens, the Federal Reserve will have no choice but to cut interest rates. So the higher the value of gold, as Grant sees it, the more likely the Fed is to drop rates.

Something very similar happened in 2019. After then-President Donald Trump began a tariff-based trade war with China in 2018, which caused the dollar to weaken and inflation rates rose (as did gold value), the Fed then cut interest rates in August, September and October of 2019. Given that America is once again locked into a similar (and more expansive) tariff-based trade war and gold’s value is on the rise again as faith in the dollar decreases, Cardone’s assertion seems rather sound.

That said, Cardone’s theory isn’t 100% guaranteed. If the dollar continues to weaken but the Fed chooses to increase rates as a means to control inflation, America might face stagflation — a situation in which the country would have both slow economic growth and high inflation as well, leading to high unemployment.

Investors would likely do well to have a balanced portfolio in uncertain times. Rather than abandon the dollar wholesale for gold (further exacerbating the situation), a varied portfolio with investments in both equities and precious metals alike could be the safer bet.

