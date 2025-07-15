Grant Cardone: I’m a Billionaire, but Here’s Why I’m Not Retiring

Grant Cardone has built a $1.6 billion dollar net worth through his various businesses, including a private equity fund, 10X Studios, CardoneVentures, 10X Health System, Cardone U, the 10X Growth Conferences and more. Yet, Cardone has no plans to retire.

Here’s why the serial entrepreneur and investor doesn’t plan on quitting work, despite having enough wealth to live off of comfortably for the rest of his life.

Work Is About More Than Money

Cardone said that continuing to work gives his life purpose.

“I don’t know what else I would do,” he told GOBankingRates. “As much as sometimes I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do that today,’ I know somebody is going to read this and it’s going to help.”

Cardone wants to keep dispensing invaluable advice on building wealth and thriving as an entrepreneur.

“I love helping people,” he said. “I’m sharing tips and strategies that I’ve learned. Also, getting around other successful people and debating somebody gets me excited. [I love being able to] reach kids. All that stuff gets me excited, because that’s what I wanted when I was a kid. So as long as I’m valuable — I think I have some value to exchange with people — I’m going to keep working.”

Cardone has previously shared how his passion keeps him motivated to continue working.

“Most people only work enough so that it feels like work,” he tweeted. “Successful people work at a pace that gets such satisfying results that work is a reward. They don’t call it work, it’s a passion.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

