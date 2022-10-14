GraniteShares Introduces Suite of Short and Leveraged Single-Stock ETFs

Download the Article

A recently launched suite of short and leveraged single-stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from GraniteShares represents a new category of products enabling investors to take high-conviction short or long positions in the daily price moves of certain individual stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

The GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (ticker: TSL) and GraniteShares 1X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLI) are paired funds that respectively provide 1.25 times (+125%) long exposure and -1 times (-100%) short, or inverse exposure to shares of Tesla’s common stock.

The GraniteShares 1.5X Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) provides 1.5 times (150%) long exposure to shares of Coinbase, while the GraniteShares 1.75X Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) offers 1.75 times (175%) long exposure to shares of Apple.

This “leverage factor” aims to deliver a multiple of the daily underlying share price move. For example, if the common stock of Tesla rises 10% during a trading day, the GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF would rise by 12.5%. If Tesla falls by 10% over a day, the fund falls by 12.5%. These examples exclude fees and other adjustments.

It’s important to understanding how leverage works. These ETFs seek to replicate the daily performance of an underlying common stock multiplied by a leveraged factor by rebalancing a fund’s “notional market exposure” at the end of the trading day to match the fund value multiplied by the leverage factor.

For example, if a 2x long daily ETF is worth $100 at the end of a day, its notional market exposure will be adjusted (or rebalanced) to $200. Please note that factors such as volatility in the underlying common stock and holding periods longer than one day can increase the impact of compounding on returns and likely produce results that differ from a fund’s stated goal.

The ETFs obtain leverage by employing derivatives (a tradable contract whose value is based on the performance of an underlying financial asset, group of assets or benchmark). As such, these products are designed for sophisticated investors who understand leverage and how daily rebalancing leads to compound returns. They’re not meant for investors who don’t have time or interest in actively monitoring and managing their portfolios daily.

These short and leveraged single-stock strategies benefit from the structure of ETFs, which are liquid, transparent securities that trade daily on a public exchange. Investors can trade short and leveraged single-stock ETFs through online brokerage platforms and apps, stockbrokers, or financial advisors. And there’s no need to borrow or maintain collateral, so there are no margin calls.

Investors can employ this suite of GraniteShares ETFs in various ways ranging from short-term tactical applications to strategic longer-term implementation. Specific uses include trading during periods of volatility when active investors can use these funds to capture and magnify intra-day moves on the stocks targeted by these ETFs. Or they can hedge their risks on a current stock position or can try to ride the momentum wave to magnify returns when stocks are driven by momentum.

The equity market is a fast-moving and evolving place marked by new strategies and new products designed to meet the demand from active traders looking for an edge beyond traditional long-only investing. The stocks captured by this new suite of GraniteShares ETFs are among the most popular on the market, and the ability of these products to take either short or leveraged long positions in these names provides investors with new ways to potentially capitalize on these dynamic companies.