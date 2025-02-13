GRANITENSTRUCTION Earnings Results: $GVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRANITENSTRUCTION ($GVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, missing estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $977,300,000, beating estimates of $959,362,973 by $17,937,027.

GRANITENSTRUCTION Insider Trading Activity

GRANITENSTRUCTION insiders have traded $GVA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE T LARKIN (President & CEO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,678,400

CELESTE BEEKS MASTIN sold 5,435 shares for an estimated $529,586

MOLLY CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,480 shares for an estimated $362,224.

GRANITENSTRUCTION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of GRANITENSTRUCTION stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

