GRANITENSTRUCTION Earnings Preview: Recent $GVA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GRANITENSTRUCTION ($GVA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,168,041,770 and earnings of $1.79 per share.

GRANITENSTRUCTION Insider Trading Activity

GRANITENSTRUCTION insiders have traded $GVA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE T LARKIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,807 shares for an estimated $2,405,167 .

. JAMES A RADICH (Executive Vice President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $430,350 .

. BRIAN R DOWD (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,050 shares for an estimated $350,952 .

. BRADLEY JAY WILLIAMS (Senior Vice President) sold 2,811 shares for an estimated $238,935

MOLLY CAMPBELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,070 shares for an estimated $150,222 .

. ALAN KRUSI purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $103,287

GRANITENSTRUCTION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of GRANITENSTRUCTION stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GRANITENSTRUCTION Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GVA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/05/2025

