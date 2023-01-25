Granite Ventures Ii L P Cuts Stake in Marqeta, Inc. Class A (MQ)

Fintel reports that Granite Ventures Ii L P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.08MM shares of Marqeta, Inc. Class A (MQ). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 54.38MM shares and 18.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.29% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marqeta, Inc. is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 43.29% from its latest reported closing price of $6.76.

The projected annual revenue for Marqeta, Inc. is $977MM, an increase of 39.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.34.

Fund Sentiment

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marqeta, Inc. Class A. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Marqeta, Inc. Class A is 0.5845%, a decrease of 2.2183%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,574,334 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,272,738 shares, representing a decrease of 21.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 24.04% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management, L.P. holds 28,474,524 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 16,609,826 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Visa Inc. holds 12,444,690 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 10,766,183 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marqeta Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 36 countries globally.

