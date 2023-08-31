Granite Ridge Resources Inc - (GRNT) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Granite Ridge Resources Inc - (NYSE:GRNT) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.94% from the latest reported closing price of 7.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Ridge Resources Inc -. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 162.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRNT is 0.12%, a decrease of 41.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73.12% to 10,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 3,785K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRNT by 47.91% over the last quarter.

Zazove Associates holds 1,044K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 89.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRNT by 1,015.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,005K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 494K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 392K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 60.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRNT by 161.50% over the last quarter.

