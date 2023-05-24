Granite Ridge Resources Inc - (GRNT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources Inc - said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.78%, the lowest has been 3.26%, and the highest has been 8.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=117).

The current dividend yield is 2.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Ridge Resources Inc -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 81.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRNT is 0.20%, a decrease of 41.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.89% to 5,995K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Granite Ridge Resources Inc - is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 62.48% from its latest reported closing price of 5.65.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 3,804K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares, representing an increase of 54.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRNT by 36.46% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 794K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing a decrease of 42.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRNT by 71.41% over the last quarter.

Sfmg holds 181K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 167K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 153K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 31.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRNT by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

