Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Price Target Increased by 10.71% to 7.90

The average one-year price target for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) has been revised to $7.90 / share. This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.60% from the latest reported closing price of $5.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Ridge Resources. This is an decrease of 140 owner(s) or 49.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRNT is 0.30%, an increase of 169.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 103,201K shares. The put/call ratio of GRNT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grey Rock Energy Management holds 55,266K shares representing 41.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 7,388K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,869K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRNT by 52.08% over the last quarter.

Utah Retirement Systems holds 5,244K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Georgetown University holds 3,325K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,811K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,661K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%.

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