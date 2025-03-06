GRANITE RIDGE RESOURCES Earnings Results: $GRNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRANITE RIDGE RESOURCES ($GRNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $106,310,000, beating estimates of $102,005,865 by $4,304,135.

GRANITE RIDGE RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

GRANITE RIDGE RESOURCES insiders have traded $GRNT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW READE MILLER has made 6 purchases buying 89,001 shares for an estimated $559,081 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LUKE C BRANDENBERG (President and CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 19,000 shares for an estimated $119,194 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TYLER FARQUHARSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $62,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THADDEUS DARDEN purchased 9,440 shares for an estimated $57,867

GRIFFIN PERRY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $30,650

JOHN MCCARTNEY has made 3 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $19,450 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHELE J EVERARD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $6,510

GRANITE RIDGE RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of GRANITE RIDGE RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

